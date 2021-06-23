(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Dr. Faisal Sultan on Wednesday inaugurated mobile application (App) of Sehat Sahulat Program to facilitate the beneficiaries.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Dr Faisal said that this scheme will bring robust improvement in treatment and access to quality health care services to population and introduction of this Sehat Sahulat mobile App will bring revolution in health sector of country.

He said, all services provision is vitally dependent on digital platforms and this App will ensure smooth and efficient service delivery to program beneficiary families.

He said that while moving with the mission of prosperous and healthy nation along with achieving the goal of Universal Health Coverage, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and coordination along with State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan has developed the Sehat Sahulat Mobile App to assist the families covered under the flagship health insurance programs of the federal and provincial governments.

This App is available on Google play store and is linked with the CNIC number issued by NADRA and gets starts after log in of password and biometric verification. It is more of a kind of personal account which not only shows the balance in account but also guides the beneficiary regarding several other queries.

This in hand will further help beneficiaries to get rid of waiting in long queue of help line numbers and it gives information about the nearest panel hospital in the list of more than 500 hospitals in the desired location besides information about benefit package etc.

This App will further help beneficiaries to see their record of getting admission in hospitals along with discharge after using Quami Sehat Card.

The App automatically detects whether the family is covered under the federal government, Punjab or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa healthcare program. Moreover, the user can also download awareness material and access animated videos showing the key benefits of the program.

This mobile App will also help clients to lodge their complaints in case of dissatisfaction with the provided services.

The services which are available from Quami Sehat Card includes open heart surgeries, insertion of stents, management of cancer, neurosurgical procedures, burn management, accident management, dialysis, intensive care management, deliveries, C section and other medical and surgical procedures.

The program will also provide transportation cost to its beneficiaries at the time of their discharge from hospital. There is also provision of burial support as Rs. 10,000 per death (if occur in panel hospital).

There is facility of Inter Provincial or Inter District Portability for availing free of cost services from any empaneled hospital across Pakistan. Sehat Sahulat Program is the flagship program of the current political government in Pakistan through which support and assistance is provided against catastrophic healthcare expenditure.

Chairman State Life said that the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan has become the largest social health insurance organization in Pakistan, covering more than 100 million individuals in Pakistan.

State Life has a pivotal role in implementing the flagship social health programs launched by the Federal Government, Governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. State Life offers health care services in more than 90 districts of Pakistan with its extensive network of more than 500 hospitals.

The social health programs are milestone towards social welfare reforms with an objective to improve access to good quality medical services in a swift and dignified manner without any financial obligations. It is the first-ever initiative aimed to provide the free of cost indoor healthcare services in both private and public sector hospitals.

State Life is keen to serve its valued clients with the vision to expand social health protection to each and every Pakistan family.