Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportunities in Pakistan

The Pakistan’s high commissioner highlights the trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2023) Pakistan’s High Commissioner in London Dr Mohammad Faisal has invited D-8 countries to avail country's opportunities.

He was addressing an event jointly hosted by the Turkish Embassy and the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association in London.

