Dr Faisal Invites D-8 Countries To Avail Opportunities In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 17, 2023 | 11:09 AM

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2023) Pakistan’s High Commissioner in London Dr Mohammad Faisal has invited D-8 countries to avail country's opportunities.

He was addressing an event jointly hosted by the Turkish Embassy and the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association in London.

The Pakistan’s high commissioner highlighted the trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan.

