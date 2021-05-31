UrduPoint.com
Dr Faisal Jehan Made President Sports Committee

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 11:47 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Pakistan sports Committee nominated Dr Faisal Jehan as President Sports Committee, South Punjab here on Monday.

Taekwondo Grandmaster, Muhammad Ayub Khan, was chief guest while general secretary Pakistan Sports Committee, Shakil Yousufwala presided over the event held at Kaims College.

All prominent sportsmen of South Punjab attended the event and opinied in favour of Dr Faisal Jehan.

