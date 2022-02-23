UrduPoint.com

Dr Faisal Launches DRAP's New Electronic Systems

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Dr Faisal launches DRAP's new electronic systems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday lunched Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan's (DRAP) online import and export permission system, e-governance and new website.

Addressing the ceremony, he said that these new electronic systems have been launched by DRAP for increasing visibility, transparency, and efficiency in its operations.

He added these three systems included DRAP's website, e-governance and import and export online software which was developed in collaboration with USAID at DRAP offices by NITB.

He appreciated the efforts of DRAP and said that the government's digitization drive will lead to ease of doing business for the pharma industry as the Prime Minister envisioned.

DRAP now has the software and business processes re-engineered to bring efficiency, transparency, and accountability, he added.

Secretary Health, Aamer Ashraf Khawaja, Chief Executive Officer DRAP Asim Rauf and USAID Mission Director Julie A.

Koenen were also present there.

Secretary Health said on the occasion, "DRAP is on the right track as there is a permanent CEO. I would like to thank USAID for their assistance in developing a transparent system for DRAP." "This is a step forward in a series of reformation to bring DRAP at par with international regulatory bodies for ensuring that quality assured, safe and efficacious therapeutic goods are available in the country," said CEO DRAP Asim Rauf.

He added that multiple electronic systems have been implemented by DRAP for quick disposal of its regulatory functions aiming to achieve organizational agility".

"I would like to applaud the government of Pakistan's demonstrated commitment to developing the pharmaceutical industry and achieving international standards for medicine quality assurance systems," said USAID Mission Director Julie A. Koenen.

"The online import and export system also serves as a milestone to highlight DRAP's effectiveness as a central regulatory body for therapeutic goods in Pakistan."

