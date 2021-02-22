Dr Faisal receives COVID-19 vaccine as licensed medical practitioner

Special Assistance to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan on Monday received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine of Sinopharm as a licensed medical practitioner at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Vaccine Centre

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistance to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan on Monday received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine of Sinopharm as a licensed medical practitioner at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Vaccine Centre.

Talking to media persons after receiving COVID-19 vaccine, he said that all available vaccines against COVID-19 in Pakistan were effective against the disease with 90 percent efficacy and appealed the country people to avoid listening propaganda against the vaccine.

He said that those who were eligible for Corona vaccine should go for registration as early as possible including authorized citizens and general health workers. He added people should continue following preventive measures even after receiving Corona vaccine.

He said that media role was effective in creating awareness and defusing the negative effects of wrong propaganda in society. He said that soon frontline health reporters would be vaccinated against Covid-19 vaccine.

He asked all general healthcare workers not just frontline to register to receive COVID-19 vaccination. He said that these health workers could now go to www.covid.gov.pk/vaccine and register for Coronavirus vaccination while following instructions.

He said that nurses, dentists, doctors, pharmacists, allied health professionals like physical therapists, lab technologists and others besides those who work in clinical settings, in direct contact with patients like security, receptionists, porters, cashiers, cleaning staff and ambulance drivers are included in this phase.

He said that the country was going for next phase of COVID-19 vaccination as there is expectation of arrival of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in early March. He asked all those 60 years of age and older to begin registration while sending Computerized National Identity Card number as SMS to 1166 on which they will receive instructions for next steps.