UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Faisal Seeks Citizens' Support In Fight Against COVID-19 Second Wave

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 09:21 PM

Dr Faisal seeks citizens' support in fight against COVID-19 second wave

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday asked the citizens to support government's efforts in effectively dealing with the second wave of COVID-19 by adopting all preventive measures against the disease

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday asked the citizens to support government's efforts in effectively dealing with the second wave of COVID-19 by adopting all preventive measures against the disease.

In a media briefing, he said that COVID-19 case positivity ratio reached at 7.50% which was only 2% when the situation was under control, terming it hazardous condition.

He said that the disease positivity ratio is observed with total number of positive cases in per 100 persons. He added violation of SOPs related with the COVID-19 was the main reason behind this increasing trend as people started ignoring all preventive measures.

He said that during normal situation daily death figure from the disease was just six to eight while in last 24 hours the death figure was 48 which was very high as compared with the past situation.

Dr Faisal said that many countries are facing second and third wave of the disease with more complications. He added Pakistan is also facing same situation as in second wave the disease is spreading in the country in short time.

He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

Dr Faisal said that important decisions have been made keeping in view the prevailing corona situation of all provinces with an objective to ensure containing the disease.

He said that there were threats of further increase in number of Corona cases throughout the country which can increase load on the already overburdened health system. He asked the citizens to ensure adopting safety measures to protect themselves.

He said that the government has adopted effective strategy to combat COVOD-19 for reduction in corona cases in the country as present facts and figure of the disease show increasing trend of Coronavirus on which the government has taken measures for prompt response.

He said that strategies were made to control corona keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way. He added input from concerned stakeholders was also considered to avoid any missing aspect.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Same Media All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ENOC eyes expansion in marine sector, says Group C ..

22 minutes ago

PPP to continue its struggle for empowering women: ..

1 minute ago

Shrines, Dargahs in Sindh to remain closed till Ja ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Customs seizes 662kg of narcotics

37 minutes ago

UAE President pardons 628 prisoners ahead of Natio ..

38 minutes ago

Kaavan's retirement to Cambodia, a consideration f ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.