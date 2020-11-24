Dr Faisal seeks citizens' support in fight against COVID-19 second wave

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday asked the citizens to support government's efforts in effectively dealing with the second wave of COVID-19 by adopting all preventive measures against the disease.

In a media briefing, he said that COVID-19 case positivity ratio reached at 7.50% which was only 2% when the situation was under control, terming it hazardous condition.

He said that the disease positivity ratio is observed with total number of positive cases in per 100 persons. He added violation of SOPs related with the COVID-19 was the main reason behind this increasing trend as people started ignoring all preventive measures.

He said that during normal situation daily death figure from the disease was just six to eight while in last 24 hours the death figure was 48 which was very high as compared with the past situation.

Dr Faisal said that many countries are facing second and third wave of the disease with more complications. He added Pakistan is also facing same situation as in second wave the disease is spreading in the country in short time.

He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

Dr Faisal said that important decisions have been made keeping in view the prevailing corona situation of all provinces with an objective to ensure containing the disease.

He said that there were threats of further increase in number of Corona cases throughout the country which can increase load on the already overburdened health system. He asked the citizens to ensure adopting safety measures to protect themselves.

He said that the government has adopted effective strategy to combat COVOD-19 for reduction in corona cases in the country as present facts and figure of the disease show increasing trend of Coronavirus on which the government has taken measures for prompt response.

He said that strategies were made to control corona keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way. He added input from concerned stakeholders was also considered to avoid any missing aspect.