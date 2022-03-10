UrduPoint.com

Dr. Faisal Sultan Appreciates Role Of NIH In Disease Control

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2022 | 09:45 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr. Faisal Sultan on Thursday appreciated the important role of National Institute of Health (NIH) in disease control and prevention

Addressing the meeting, Dr Faisal informed about the reform process being undertaken by the government under the new NIH Act to transform the institution. The meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of National Institute of Health (NIH) deliberated on overall organizational structure and vision of constituent institutes of the NIH.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Faisal informed about the reform process being undertaken by the government under the new NIH Act to transform the institution. The meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of National Institute of Health (NIH) deliberated on overall organizational structure and vision of constituent institutes of the NIH.

The board discussed in detail various measures to improve the functionality of Health Research Institute. Terms of Reference for Health Data Center were also discussed by the board.

The meeting reviewed in detail the proposed structure for Institute of Health and Nutrition and Centre for Environmental and Occupational Health making recommendations to ensure both centers are able to play an effective role at the national level as envisioned in the new NIH Act.

