Dr Faisal visits COVID-19 vaccination centers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan Thursday visited COVID-19 vaccination centers of three major hospitals of the federal capital to monitor the services being provided to the senior citizens.

Dr. Faisal visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Capital Development Authority (CDA) hospital, and Federal Government Poly Clinic (FGPC) hospital and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and available facilities for incoming senior citizens for Corona vaccination.

He assured further improvements in vaccination centers to properly guide the senior citizens.

He said that keeping in view the interest of senior citizens for COVID vaccination, the staff and number of centers are being increased.

He said that issues have been discussed with the management of concerned hospitals and they assured to address all these issues.

Dr. Faisal personally met with eligible senior citizens to know the exact situation and heard their concerns related to the Corona vaccination.

He said that the government has started the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccine in the country from March 10 with the vaccination of citizens of 60 years and above.

He said that the most senior citizens who have registered for vaccination will receive SMS with instructions on their mobile phones and the oldest persons will be vaccinated first. The senior-most citizens will be the first ones to receive the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

He urged the healthcare workers and those eligible to get vaccinated to protect themselves as well as their loved ones. The vaccinations will be done in reverse order by age which means the oldest person who has registered will be vaccinated first, he added.

Dr. Faisal said that the health department has started registration of those 60 years and above for the immunization program from February 15, asking the citizens to send a text message at 1166 or enter their details at the national immunization management system (NIMS) website.

Once registered, the eligible citizens will be informed about the vaccine center and the date of vaccination through a text message, he added.

He said the government has completed training of vaccinators and other related staff while software has been developed for having daily figures of vaccination activities.