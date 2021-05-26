Dr Faisal visits F-9 COVID Mass Vaccination Center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan Wednesday visited the Mass Vaccination Center F-9 Park to monitor the services being offered to the citizens.

Talking to the media on the occasion, he said in order to enhance the vaccination coverage in the Federal Capital, the Mass Vaccination Center having 25 vaccination counters and 75 registration desks, was established at the F-9 Park to vaccinate 7,000 to 10,000 citizens against COVID-19 daily .

He said 100 trained vaccinators would remain on duty to provide standard services to the citizens at the center. He asked the people to come to the center for vaccination.

He said it was the responsibility of every eligible citizen to visit the vaccination centers and protect them against the coronavirus.

Dr Faisal expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and available facilities at the centre for the senior citizens.

He assured further improvements in the vaccination centers to properly guide the citizens. He said that keeping in view the interest of citizens for COVID vaccination, the staff and number of centers were being increased.

He said issues have been discussed with the managements of hospitals concerned on receiving some complaints of citizens and assured to address all of them.

Dr Faisal personally met the citizens to know the exact situation and heard their concerns related to the corona vaccination. He urged the healthcare workers and those eligible to get vaccinated to protect themselves as well as their loved ones.

He said the government had completed training of vaccinators and other related staff while a software had been developed for having daily figures of vaccination activities.

He asked the citizens to send a text message at 1166 or enter their details on the National Immunization Management System (NIMS) website. Once registered, the eligible citizens would be informed about the vaccine center and the date of vaccination through a text message, he added.

Dr Faisal also visited the National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) and received a briefing on the services being offered to the patients and the performance of doctors and other hospital staff. He assured that the government would ensure the implementation of its health reform agenda to make positive changes in hospitals.