UrduPoint.com

Dr Faisal Visits Gokina Kalan Health Center

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

Dr Faisal visits Gokina Kalan Health Center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan Thursday visited the Gokina Kalan Health Center to monitor the medical services being offered to the citizens.

Dr. Faisal also received a briefing on available facilities at the center and directed the staff to ensure the provision of the best possible medical care to the incoming patients.

He assured that the government will ensure the implementation of its health reform agenda to make positive changes in hospitals.

He said that the government was committed to providing the best medical services at hospitals for mothers and children in the country.

He said that the major focus of the government was on strengthening the Primary health care system in the country.

He said that the present government had paid special focus on the health sector by starting several mega projects. He added latest medical equipment was being provided at public hospitals.

He said that innovative steps were being taken to further improve the facilities to control the mother and child mortality rate.

He also asked the citizens to come to the nearest center for vaccination against Coronavirus. He said that it is the responsibility of every eligible citizen to visit the vaccination center and protect them against Coronavirus.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Visit Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Promising Real Performance realme C21Y Set to Exci ..

Promising Real Performance realme C21Y Set to Excite realme Fans in Pakistan

32 minutes ago
 55 Italian companies present innovative solutions ..

55 Italian companies present innovative solutions to tackle climate challenges a ..

36 minutes ago
 8th October to be marked as National Pink Illumina ..

8th October to be marked as National Pink Illumination Day across Pakistan

37 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi praises Al Sharqiya Kal ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi praises Al Sharqiya Kalba TV employees’ efforts

51 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation celebrates firs ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation celebrates first anniversary

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince opens SCC session of 10th leg ..

Sharjah Crown Prince opens SCC session of 10th legislative term

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.