Dr Faisal visits PIMS Cardiac Centre

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan on Monday visited General Emergency and Cardiac Centre of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to examine the standard of services being offered to the patients.

During visit he received briefing from PIMS officials and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements there.

He was informed that appropriate facilities are being provided to the patients, who also are satisfied with these facilities.

He asked the hospital administration to ensure provision of best medical care facilities to patients.

He guided how to treat general emergency and cardiac emergency and how to shift patients from main emergency to cardiac emergency to save lives.

He said facilities at hospitals are being enhanced with the passage of time. He highly appreciated the role of doctors, nurses and paramedics in fight against the Corona pandemic.

He assured the medical staff that every possible measure will be taken for their personal safety.