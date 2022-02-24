Dr Faisal visits PIMS emergency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan on Wednesday visited the general emergency of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to examine the standard of services being offered to the patients.

During the visit, he received a briefing from PIMS officials and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements there and issued special directions to the medical and paramedical staff for further improvements.

He was informed that appropriate facilities are being provided to the patients, who also are satisfied with these facilities.

He asked the hospital administration to ensure the provision of the best medical care facilities to patients. He said that steps are being taken to increase medical services for patients at PIMS emergency.