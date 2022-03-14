Dr Faisal visits PIMS hospital

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan Monday visited various sections of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to examine the standard of services being offered to the patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan Monday visited various sections of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to examine the standard of services being offered to the patients.

During the visit, he received a briefing from PIMS officials and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements there and issued special directions to the medical and paramedical staff for further improvements.

He was informed that appropriate facilities being provided to the patients, who also were satisfied with these facilities. He asked the hospital administration to ensure the provision of best medical care facilities to the patients.

He said that steps were being taken to increase medical services for patients at PIMS emergency.

He said improving the health sector was among the top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dr Faisal said that innovative steps were being taken to further improve the facilities and the public-private partnership was essential in that regard.

He said that the present government had paid special focus on the health sector by starting several mega projects.

He said that effective measures were being taken to achieve targets of universal health coverage (UHC).