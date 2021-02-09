UrduPoint.com
Dr Faisal Visits PIMS To Meet Protesters

Tue 09th February 2021

Dr Faisal visits PIMS to meet protesters

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to convince protesters to end their protest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to convince protesters to end their protest.

He held full assurance from the government to resolve their concerns.

Addressing the protesters, Dr Faisal said that all issues of employees of PIMS will be addressed on priority basis.

He said that frontline healthcare workers are our real heroes and assured that the government will not oppose their genuine demands.

He said that all available resources are being utilized to ensure provision of quality health services at public hospitals. He added role of hospital staff is crucial in this regard.

"We have been assured to resolve our all issues,"said Chairman Grand Health Alliance Dr Asfandyar, who had been in the forefront of the protest for over two months.

Meanwhile doctors and para medical staff started celebrations marking the successful conclusion of their struggle.

More Stories From Pakistan

