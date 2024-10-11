Open Menu

Dr. Farhat Conferred Magtymguly Jubilee Medal By Turkmenistan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Dr. Farhat conferred Magtymguly Jubilee Medal by Turkmenistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) President of the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies and Chairperson of the Diplomatic Insight Group, Dr. Farhat Asif was awarded the Jubilee Medal of Turkmenistan ‘For the 300th Anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi'.

The award ceremony was held on Thursday in Ashgabat, beautiful white capital of Turkmenistan, a news release received on Friday said.

This prestigious award was decorated by Dünýägözel Gulmanowa, Chairperson of Mejlis/Parliament of Turkmenistan, recognizing her efforts in fostering bilateral cultural and friendly ties between nations.

The awards were given to nationals of foreign countries who made a significant contribution to the study, preservation and popularization of the creative heritage of the founder of Turkmen poetry Magtymguly.

In total, 20 people from different countries were awarded medals on behalf of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, including creative figures from Iran, Kazakhstan, Austria, Russia, China, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and others.

The Magtymguly Pyragy Jubilee Medal is a testament to the dedication and efforts of Dr. Farhat Asif to cultural exchange and public diplomacy between Pakistan and international community.

It is also a high recognition of her contribution to the development of relations between Turkmenistan and Pakistan.

The octagonal medal is made of 925 silver with gold plating, its diameter is 44.3 millimeters.

In each corner there is one diamond. In the center there are images of sunbeams, a figure of Magtymguly with a book in his hand, old writing instruments and Turkmen carpet gels.

The great Magtymguly Fragi always advocated for peace and unity of the Turkmen people, which formed the basis of the democratic policy of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The award aims to recognize individuals for significant contributions to the cultural heritage, literature, and arts of Turkmenistan, as well as efforts to promote friendly relations with other countries.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkiye, were also awarded the prestigious medal.

The awards recognized both leaders’ efforts in fostering friendly relations with Turkmenistan.

Moreover, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also received this medal on July 6, 2024, in recognition of his contributions to strengthening the independence, sovereignty, and neutrality policy of Turkmenistan, as well as enhancing the country’s ties with global states and international organizations.

