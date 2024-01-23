Dr. Farhat urges civil society to involve individuals with disabilities in 2024 election process

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 11:30 PM
Dr. Farhat Abbas, an advocate for persons with disabilities on Tuesday said that civil society organisations are actively working to promote equal and respectful treatment of individuals with disabilities
Talking to APP, he emphasized the importance of guaranteeing the involvement of individuals with disabilities in the 2024 election process regardless of their specific impairments. He said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had contributed to this cause. This was evident in various regions where individuals positively acknowledged the training and awareness efforts of polling staff in accommodating persons with disabilities in queues.
There is a need to raise political awareness among the masses regarding the significance of individuals with disabilities as voters, he said. He said that this could be a contributing factor to the challenges faced by persons with disabilities in the province of Baluchistan.
In Sindh, political parties opted for smaller corner meetings instead of large rallies. It was observed that in the majority of instances, these meeting venues were accessible for persons with disabilities.
