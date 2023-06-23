Open Menu

Dr. Fariha Qahar Defense Her PhD Thesis Successfully

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Dr. Fariha Qahar defense her PhD thesis successfully

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Dr. Fariha Qahar successfully defended her PhD thesis here on Friday.

Dr. Fariha Qahar, a PhD scholar of the Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (IBGE), University of Agriculture, Peshawar, completed her PhD in Biotechnology under the supervision of Associate Professor Dr. Muhammad Siar Khan.

Presented her research paper titled "Performance Evaluation and Biosafety Risk Assessment of Brassica Napus L.

Lines Overexpressing NtSAT4 Gene". Her thesis was confirmed by famous scientists of Japan and Italy.

In the defense seminar, Dr. Fariha successfully defended her research paper by answering the questions raised by the participants and later qualified for the PhD degree.

Director IBGE Prof. Dr. Iqbal Munir, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sohail and Prof. Dr. Asad Jan along with other faculty members, scholars and students also participated on this occasion.

He congratulated the supervisor Dr. Muhammad Syar Khan and the scholar Dr. Fariha Qahar for their successful PhD defense.

Prof. Dr. Iqbal Munir and Associate Prof. Dr. Muhammad Yar Khan expressed the hope that Dr. Fariha's research will be a great milestone for the guidance of the students and will greatly benefit the students of Biotechnology in the future.

Related Topics

Peshawar Agriculture Italy Japan

Recent Stories

Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resou ..

Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting, affirms ..

27 minutes ago
 GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and ..

GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

27 minutes ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling innovations, metaverse magic

28 minutes ago
 New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolution ..

New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolutionise combat sports

58 minutes ago
 PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments a ..

PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments at COP27 Conference in Sharm El ..

2 hours ago
 Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

2 hours ago
Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

3 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
 Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

3 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s E ..

U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s Entrepreneurial Leaders

3 hours ago
 Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan