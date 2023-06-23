Dr. Fariha Qahar defense her PhD thesis successfully

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Dr. Fariha Qahar successfully defended her PhD thesis here on Friday.

Dr. Fariha Qahar, a PhD scholar of the Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (IBGE), University of Agriculture, Peshawar, completed her PhD in Biotechnology under the supervision of Associate Professor Dr. Muhammad Siar Khan.

Presented her research paper titled "Performance Evaluation and Biosafety Risk Assessment of Brassica Napus L.

Lines Overexpressing NtSAT4 Gene". Her thesis was confirmed by famous scientists of Japan and Italy.

In the defense seminar, Dr. Fariha successfully defended her research paper by answering the questions raised by the participants and later qualified for the PhD degree.

Director IBGE Prof. Dr. Iqbal Munir, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sohail and Prof. Dr. Asad Jan along with other faculty members, scholars and students also participated on this occasion.

He congratulated the supervisor Dr. Muhammad Syar Khan and the scholar Dr. Fariha Qahar for their successful PhD defense.

Prof. Dr. Iqbal Munir and Associate Prof. Dr. Muhammad Yar Khan expressed the hope that Dr. Fariha's research will be a great milestone for the guidance of the students and will greatly benefit the students of Biotechnology in the future.