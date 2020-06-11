Dr Farkhanda for free, healthy meal service to children in schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Child rights activist Prof Dr Farkhanda Orangzaib Thursday said that to fight malnutrition among young children the authorities concerned should start free meal service after opening the schools.

Talking to APP, she said that free meals programmes in schools would follow guidelines to fulfill children's daily nutritional needs and these meals would also be healthier than food they brought from home.

She said that malnutrition among children could have long-term effects on health and education of the children. She said that unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools and preschools have been closed for nearly three months and breadwinners in many poor localities have already lost their jobs or sources of income, so parents could not provide such complete diet to their children.

She said that although, they could perform well in most health indicators and child nutrition remains a major issue in far-flung rural areas and especially in interior Sindh.

Dr Farkhanda further said that the malnutrition was especially prevalent among poor households and in remote areas.

She said the free meals distribution in schools would fulfill up to one-third of children's daily nutritional needs and would help them to become healthy and useful citizen of the nation.