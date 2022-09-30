Dr Farman Ullha Wazir appointed as Pro VC of SZABMU

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Professor Dr Farman Ullha (Professor of Physiology) has been appointed as Pro Vice Chancellor of SZABMU by the Vice Chancellor of varsity.

Vice Chancellor Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) Prof. Dr Tanveer Khaliq appointed Dr Farman as Vice Chancellor after approval from the 24th meeting of the syndicate.

Prof Dr Farman Ullha Wazir joined SZABMU in September 2015 as Professor of Physiology and worked as dean of medical sciences of the university.

Prior to joining SZABMU, Dr Farman Ullha Wazir served in different medical colleges of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa including Ayub Medical College Khyber Medical College, Gomal Medical College and Kohat Medical College on various positions for 26 years.

Dr Farman Ullha Wazir did his PhD and postdoctorate in Physiology from Tongji Medical University China after graduation from Ayub Medical College Abbottabad.