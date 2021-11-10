Dr Farogh Naseem briefs IMF officials about financial legalisation

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem on Tuesday briefed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) officials about financial legalisation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem on Tuesday briefed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) officials about financial legalisation in the country.

The meeting chaired by Dr Farogh Naseem was attended by the top IMF officials via video link. The meeting was also attended by the Secretary for Law and Justice, Secretary Finance, the Deputy Governor SBP and the senior officials of the Ministry of Finance.

According to the spokesperson of the ministry, the issues of mutual interest were discussed in detail.

The matters pertaining to financial legalisation were also discussed in the meeting.

Dr Farogh also briefed the IMF officials on legal complexities regarding financial legislation in Pakistan.

The IMF officials commended and thanked Dr Forough Naseem for the detailed and comprehensive briefing about financial legislation in Pakistan.

The minister said that Pakistan knew how to fulfill its international obligations.