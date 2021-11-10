UrduPoint.com

Dr Farogh Naseem Briefs IMF Officials About Financial Legalisation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 12:26 AM

Dr Farogh Naseem briefs IMF officials about financial legalisation

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem on Tuesday briefed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) officials about financial legalisation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem on Tuesday briefed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) officials about financial legalisation in the country.

The meeting chaired by Dr Farogh Naseem was attended by the top IMF officials via video link. The meeting was also attended by the Secretary for Law and Justice, Secretary Finance, the Deputy Governor SBP and the senior officials of the Ministry of Finance.

According to the spokesperson of the ministry, the issues of mutual interest were discussed in detail.

The matters pertaining to financial legalisation were also discussed in the meeting.

Dr Farogh also briefed the IMF officials on legal complexities regarding financial legislation in Pakistan.

The IMF officials commended and thanked Dr Forough Naseem for the detailed and comprehensive briefing about financial legislation in Pakistan.

The minister said that Pakistan knew how to fulfill its international obligations.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Governor Top

Recent Stories

Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Rel ..

Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Released - Spokesman

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

8 minutes ago
 Malala Yousafzai ties the knot in Birmingham

Malala Yousafzai ties the knot in Birmingham

8 minutes ago
 Famous story writer Shoukat Hussain Shoro passes a ..

Famous story writer Shoukat Hussain Shoro passes away

13 seconds ago
 Iqbal idealized Quaid-i-Azam as leader of Muslims: ..

Iqbal idealized Quaid-i-Azam as leader of Muslims: Senator Walid Iqbal

14 seconds ago
 Polish Prime Minister Blames Russia for Directing ..

Polish Prime Minister Blames Russia for Directing Migrant Run on Border

17 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.