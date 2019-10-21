Dr Farogh Naseem meets Punjab governor

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem on Monday met Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar here at Governor House

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem on Monday met Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar here at Governor House.

Various matters pertaining to government affairs, political situation besides others were discussed in detail during the meeting.

They strongly condemned the Indian unprovoked ceasefire violation at the Line of Control (LoC) and its atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Later, British High Commissioner Thomas Drew also called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar and discussed Pak-Britain ties, Kashmir issue and prevailing security situation in the region.

The governor said the world community should play its role to stop Indian war hysteria and its atrocities and brutalities in occupied Kashmir.