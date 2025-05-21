Dr. Farooq Afzal appointed principal of Ameeruddin Medical College, LGH, PGMI

The Punjab Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education has appointed renowned surgeon and senior professor, Dr. Farooq Afzal, as the new Principal of Ameeruddin Medical College, Lahore General Hospital (LGH), and the Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Punjab Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education has appointed renowned surgeon and senior professor, Dr. Farooq Afzal, as the new Principal of Ameeruddin Medical College, Lahore General Hospital (LGH), and the Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI).

According to the official notification issued on Wednesday, Dr. Farooq Afzal will continue to serve in his existing roles as Professor of Surgery and Chairman of the Department of Surgery at PGMI, AMC, and LGH.

He brings with him extensive experience in both medical practice and administration. A highly qualified surgeon, he holds degrees and training including MBBS/MD, FCPS, FRCS, FACS, MCPS (HPE), MBA (USA), and a Fellowship in Advanced Laparoscopy and Bariatric Surgery (USA).

He currently serves as the President of the Surgical Oncology Society of Pakistan and Vice President of the Pakistan Obesity and Metabolism Society. His previous leadership roles include serving as Principal of the Services Institute of Medical Sciences.