Dr. Farooq Assumes Charge As DC Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Dr. Farooq assumes charge as DC Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Dr. Farhan Farooq (PAS/BS-19), a senior official of Pakistan Administrative Service, has assumed charge of office of deputy commissioner Bahawalpur.

He held a meeting with the officials of the district management at DC Office Bahawalpur here.

He stressed the need to accelerate pace of work at the office in order to facilitate citizens. He said that special focus would be made on completion of ongoing development projects.

Earlier, Dr. Farhan Farooq performed his service as Additional Secretary, sports and Youth Affairs Department.

