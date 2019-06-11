Dr. Farooq Posted As Chief Conservator Wildlife KP
Umer Jamshaid 24 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 10:08 PM
Additional Director General Pakistan Forest Institute (PFI), Dr. Mohsin Farooq has been transferred and posted as Chief Conservator Wildlife Khyber Pakhtunkhwa relieving Safdar Ali Shah who has been posted as Add Director General PFI
Sheikh Amjad Ali, Additional Director General education PFI has been transferred and posted Director General PFI in his own pay scale.
Similarly, Azhar Ali Khan, Chief Conservator Forest Malakand has been transferred and posted as Chief Conservator Northern Forest Region Abbottabad in his own pay scale.