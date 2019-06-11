Dr. Farooq posted as Chief Conservator Wildlife KP

Additional Director General Pakistan Forest Institute (PFI), Dr. Mohsin Farooq has been transferred and posted as Chief Conservator Wildlife Khyber Pakhtunkhwa relieving Safdar Ali Shah who has been posted as Add Director General PFI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Additional Director General Pakistan Forest Institute (PFI), Dr. Mohsin Farooq has been transferred and posted as Chief Conservator Wildlife Khyber Pakhtunkhwa relieving Safdar Ali Shah who has been posted as Add Director General PFI.

Sheikh Amjad Ali, Additional Director General education PFI has been transferred and posted Director General PFI in his own pay scale.

Similarly, Azhar Ali Khan, Chief Conservator Forest Malakand has been transferred and posted as Chief Conservator Northern Forest Region Abbottabad in his own pay scale.