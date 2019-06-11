UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr. Farooq Posted As Chief Conservator Wildlife KP

Umer Jamshaid 24 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 10:08 PM

Dr. Farooq posted as Chief Conservator Wildlife KP

Additional Director General Pakistan Forest Institute (PFI), Dr. Mohsin Farooq has been transferred and posted as Chief Conservator Wildlife Khyber Pakhtunkhwa relieving Safdar Ali Shah who has been posted as Add Director General PFI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Additional Director General Pakistan Forest Institute (PFI), Dr. Mohsin Farooq has been transferred and posted as Chief Conservator Wildlife Khyber Pakhtunkhwa relieving Safdar Ali Shah who has been posted as Add Director General PFI.

Sheikh Amjad Ali, Additional Director General education PFI has been transferred and posted Director General PFI in his own pay scale.

Similarly, Azhar Ali Khan, Chief Conservator Forest Malakand has been transferred and posted as Chief Conservator Northern Forest Region Abbottabad in his own pay scale.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Abbottabad Malakand Azhar Ali Amjad Ali

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in G ..

3 minutes ago

Moldovan Foreign Minister-Designate Recalls Ambass ..

10 minutes ago

Remove stagnant water after rain to prevent dengue ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan to open airspace for Indian Prime Ministe ..

10 minutes ago

Meeting reviews various ongoing, completed project ..

17 minutes ago

US Lawmakers Urge Trump to Raise Judiciary Indepen ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.