Dr Farrukhi was basically creative writer: Iftikhar Arif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Renown poet Iftikhar Arif on Tuesday said Dr Asif Farrukhi, who was known as a writer, editor and organizer of literary festivals, was basically a creative writer. Presiding over the online Dr. Asif Farrukhi Literary Reference organized by the Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL), he said Allah Almighty had given Asif Farrukhi a lot of skills and abilities. He was prominent as a fiction writer, editor, teacher and translator.

"He had a comprehensive personality. He had so many dimensions that by combining these dimensions he became one personality, we can't ignore any of them but his first priority was literature," he added.

Iftikhar Arif said Dr Farrukhi launched the magazine 'Dunyazad' and ran it successfully. He introduced writers of different ideologies in Pakistan. He kept in touch with those who were working for urdu from all over the world.

"If a book was translated in the world, he would somehow or other introduced it here," he added.

He said Asif Farrukhi played a very important role in introducing Sindhi literature and writers in Urdu, and Urdu writers and literature in Sindhi. He introduced genuine writers at the festival he had started.

Iftikhar Arif said he wrote great fiction, made excellent translations and did a great job of introducing Pakistani literature to the world. He was in touch with the world writers for the preparation of his magazine on the coronavirus and was collecting writings.

Through the festivals, he said, Asif played an important role in bringing Urdu and Pakistani languages closer together and introducing Pakistani writers internationally and his death caused a great loss to literature.

PAL Chairman Dr Yousuf Khushk said the services rendered by Dr Asif Farrukhi for the Pakistani literature could never be forgotten and his death was an irreparable loss to the Pakistani literature.

Dr Farrukhi, he said, had rendered valuable services in fiction, criticism, research, translation and column writing in Urdu and English literature. He translated, edited and compiled many books. He also wrote for newspapers.

In addition to writing 'Intezar Hussain: Saksiyat o Fun' for the the PAL series 'Makers of Pakistani Literature', Dr Khushk said, he also edited the Academy's English magazine 'Pakistani Literature'.

Masood Asher said that Dr. Asif Farrukhi was the most knowledgeable and literature dedicated among contemporary writers and critics.

Dr Saadat Saeed said Dr Farrukhi was brought up in a mystical environment and that was the reason behind his thought which groomed his personality with mystic and revelations.

Azra Abbas talked about the emotional appeal in Dr Farrukhi's short stories, saying she could not hold her tears when she first read him in 1984.

Ghazal Asif Farkhi, daughter of Dr Asif Farrukhi, while appreciating PAL's efforts said the views expressed by the participants of reference were healing her grief. Dr Farrukhi was a very kind and unique father, she added.

Yasmeen Hameed, Amina Syed, Anwar Sen Rai, Hameed Shahid, Dr Tanveer Anjum, Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyar and Haris Khaliq also expressed their views about Dr Farrukhi's personality and literary work.