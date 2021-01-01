Dr. Fateh Mari appointed as VC of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam

Dr. Fateh Mari will be the new Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University,Tando Jam as Sindh Chief Minister has approved the summary, submitted by Universities and Boards department

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Dr. Fateh Mari will be the new Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University,Tando Jam as Sindh Chief Minister has approved the summary, submitted by Universities and Boards department. The university spokesman informed here on late Friday evening that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved the name of Prof. Dr Fateh Mari for appointment as the vice chancellor. Dr Fateh Mari confirmed the approval of summary. After the issuance of the notification next week, he would take over the charge of the office, the spokesman informed.

Dr. Fateh Mari was the Professor of Social Sciences faculty of Sindh Agriculture University,Tando Jam and presently, he was serving the Higher education Commission as a Member Operations and Planning. Dr. Fateh Mari previously served as Executive Director Higher Education Commission, CEO Education Testing Council and Chairman of various committees at the Federal level.

He has also been the Chief Economist and Provincial Coordinator for donor-funded projects in the water and agriculture sectors in Sindh.