- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Dr. Fateh Marri emphasizes crucial role of agricultural engineering to cope with climate change
Dr. Fateh Marri Emphasizes Crucial Role Of Agricultural Engineering To Cope With Climate Change
Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2024 | 09:07 PM
The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Dr. Fateh Marri has emphasized the crucial role of agricultural engineering in fighting climate change and urged students to come up with innovative solutions for environmental challenges, encouraging them to explore climate change ideas through entrepreneurial ventures
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Dr. Fateh Marri has emphasized the crucial role of agricultural engineering in fighting climate change and urged students to come up with innovative solutions for environmental challenges, encouraging them to explore climate change ideas through entrepreneurial ventures.
He said while addressing the Research Seminar titled "Utilization of Water Hyacinth for biochar production and its role in improving soil quality to enhance agricultural productivity" by Mukhtiar Ali Bozdar, a Master's scholar in the Department of Energy and Environment at the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering.
Dr. Marri's address highlighted the importance of leveraging modern technology to understand and mitigate the impacts of climate change on agriculture. He urged students to engage in research endeavors that directly address the challenges faced by farmers, promoting sustainable agricultural practices and resilience.
Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, Dean, Faculty of Agricultural Engineering, emphasized that students should not choose research topics solely based on acquiring a degree, but rather focus on promoting research based on farmers' issues. “This approach will contribute to further advancements in agricultural development.” He added.
In his presentation, Mukhtiar Ali Bozdar discussed the innovative application of Water Hyacinth for biochar production, emphasizing its capacity to improve soil quality and boost agricultural productivity. He underscored the importance of interdisciplinary strategies in addressing urgent environmental challenges while promoting sustainability in agriculture.
On this occasion, the research supervisor and chairperson of the Department of Energy and Environment, Dr. Mehmood Leghari and Amanullah Tunio, also addressed the audience. A large number of faculty and students attended the seminar.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Punjab Finance Minister presents three months budget
Nottingham Forest docked four points for breaching Premier League financial rule ..
Bilal Yasin urges poultry association to further reduce chicken prices
Crackdown against profiteers continues
Sindh Minister for Interior visits Central Police Office in Karachi
Jinnah House attack: ATC remands accused in police custody
SC adjourns federation's appeal regarding tax collection by Cantt Boards
Transfer, postings of provincial secretaries ordered
SC to form larger bench in sugar price fixation case
SC serves notices to respondents in petition against extra taxes in electricity ..
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD
ATC grants interim bail to Umar Ayub in May-9 cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Finance Minister presents three months budget5 minutes ago
-
Bilal Yasin urges poultry association to further reduce chicken prices5 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against profiteers continues6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Minister for Interior visits Central Police Office in Karachi21 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC remands accused in police custody21 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns federation's appeal regarding tax collection by Cantt Boards25 minutes ago
-
Transfer, postings of provincial secretaries ordered25 minutes ago
-
SC to form larger bench in sugar price fixation case4 minutes ago
-
SC serves notices to respondents in petition against extra taxes in electricity bills4 minutes ago
-
ATC grants interim bail to Umar Ayub in May-9 cases5 minutes ago
-
3 injured in gas fire blast cum roof collapse4 minutes ago
-
RWMC discards 20,291 tons of garbage during “Suthra Punjab “drive4 minutes ago