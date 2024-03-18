Open Menu

Dr. Fateh Marri Emphasizes Crucial Role Of Agricultural Engineering To Cope With Climate Change

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2024 | 09:07 PM

Dr. Fateh Marri emphasizes crucial role of agricultural engineering to cope with climate change

The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Dr. Fateh Marri has emphasized the crucial role of agricultural engineering in fighting climate change and urged students to come up with innovative solutions for environmental challenges, encouraging them to explore climate change ideas through entrepreneurial ventures

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Dr. Fateh Marri has emphasized the crucial role of agricultural engineering in fighting climate change and urged students to come up with innovative solutions for environmental challenges, encouraging them to explore climate change ideas through entrepreneurial ventures.

He said while addressing the Research Seminar titled "Utilization of Water Hyacinth for biochar production and its role in improving soil quality to enhance agricultural productivity" by Mukhtiar Ali Bozdar, a Master's scholar in the Department of Energy and Environment at the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering.

Dr. Marri's address highlighted the importance of leveraging modern technology to understand and mitigate the impacts of climate change on agriculture. He urged students to engage in research endeavors that directly address the challenges faced by farmers, promoting sustainable agricultural practices and resilience.

Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, Dean, Faculty of Agricultural Engineering, emphasized that students should not choose research topics solely based on acquiring a degree, but rather focus on promoting research based on farmers' issues. “This approach will contribute to further advancements in agricultural development.” He added.

In his presentation, Mukhtiar Ali Bozdar discussed the innovative application of Water Hyacinth for biochar production, emphasizing its capacity to improve soil quality and boost agricultural productivity. He underscored the importance of interdisciplinary strategies in addressing urgent environmental challenges while promoting sustainability in agriculture.

On this occasion, the research supervisor and chairperson of the Department of Energy and Environment, Dr. Mehmood Leghari and Amanullah Tunio, also addressed the audience. A large number of faculty and students attended the seminar.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Sindh Technology Water Agriculture

Recent Stories

Punjab Finance Minister presents three months budg ..

Punjab Finance Minister presents three months budget

5 minutes ago
 Nottingham Forest docked four points for breaching ..

Nottingham Forest docked four points for breaching Premier League financial rule ..

5 minutes ago
 Bilal Yasin urges poultry association to further r ..

Bilal Yasin urges poultry association to further reduce chicken prices

5 minutes ago
 Crackdown against profiteers continues

Crackdown against profiteers continues

6 minutes ago
 Sindh Minister for Interior visits Central Police ..

Sindh Minister for Interior visits Central Police Office in Karachi

21 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC remands accused in police ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC remands accused in police custody

21 minutes ago
SC adjourns federation's appeal regarding tax coll ..

SC adjourns federation's appeal regarding tax collection by Cantt Boards

25 minutes ago
 Transfer, postings of provincial secretaries order ..

Transfer, postings of provincial secretaries ordered

25 minutes ago
 SC to form larger bench in sugar price fixation ca ..

SC to form larger bench in sugar price fixation case

4 minutes ago
 SC serves notices to respondents in petition again ..

SC serves notices to respondents in petition against extra taxes in electricity ..

4 minutes ago
 Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PM ..

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD

4 minutes ago
 ATC grants interim bail to Umar Ayub in May-9 case ..

ATC grants interim bail to Umar Ayub in May-9 cases

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan