Dr. Fateh Marri emphasizes crucial role of agricultural engineering to cope with climate change

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Dr. Fateh Marri has emphasized the crucial role of agricultural engineering in fighting climate change and urged students to come up with innovative solutions for environmental challenges, encouraging them to explore climate change ideas through entrepreneurial ventures.

He said while addressing the Research Seminar titled "Utilization of Water Hyacinth for biochar production and its role in improving soil quality to enhance agricultural productivity" by Mukhtiar Ali Bozdar, a Master's scholar in the Department of Energy and Environment at the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering.

Dr. Marri's address highlighted the importance of leveraging modern technology to understand and mitigate the impacts of climate change on agriculture. He urged students to engage in research endeavors that directly address the challenges faced by farmers, promoting sustainable agricultural practices and resilience.

Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, Dean, Faculty of Agricultural Engineering, emphasized that students should not choose research topics solely based on acquiring a degree, but rather focus on promoting research based on farmers' issues. “This approach will contribute to further advancements in agricultural development.” He added.

In his presentation, Mukhtiar Ali Bozdar discussed the innovative application of Water Hyacinth for biochar production, emphasizing its capacity to improve soil quality and boost agricultural productivity. He underscored the importance of interdisciplinary strategies in addressing urgent environmental challenges while promoting sustainability in agriculture.

On this occasion, the research supervisor and chairperson of the Department of Energy and Environment, Dr. Mehmood Leghari and Amanullah Tunio, also addressed the audience. A large number of faculty and students attended the seminar.

