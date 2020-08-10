UrduPoint.com
Dr. Fayyaz Mastoi Appointed MS, DHQ Dhadar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 08:44 PM

Dr. Fayyaz Mastoi has been appointed as Medical Superintendent District Headquarter (DHQ) Hosptial Dhadar area of Bolan district while Dr. Akbar was posted as Senior Officer of DHQ Dhadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Dr. Fayyaz Mastoi has been appointed as Medical Superintendent District Headquarter (DHQ) Hosptial Dhadar area of Bolan district while Dr. Akbar was posted as Senior Officer of DHQ Dhadar.

A notification was issued here on Monday in this regard.

People of Dhadar congratulated Dr. Fayyaz Mastoi for his appointment as MS DHQ of Dhadar and hoped that he would take all possible measures to improve DHQ performance for the provision of health facilities to people in the area.

