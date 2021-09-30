UrduPoint.com

Dr Fazal Ahmad Assumes Charge As Rector GIK Institute

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 07:38 PM

Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, a renowned scientist, who was appointed by President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi as Rector of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology has assumed charge of his new assignment, said officials of the Institute on Thursday

A letter issued about his appointment says that "the president of Pakistan/Chancellor of GIKI has pleased to appoint Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid as Rector GIK Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology for a period of three years." A letter for the appointment of Prof Khalid was earlier forwarded by the Society for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology (SOPREST) to the President of Pakistan.

SOPREST is the parent body of GIK Institute and its first president was former President of Pakistan and founder of GIK Institute, late Ghulam Ishaq Khan.

Prof Khalid is a distinguished academician and prominent researcher and having rich experience of academia-industry linkages and actively involved in the change and paradigm shift to implement Outcome-Based education (OBE) of engineering disciplines, quality assurance and accreditation manual to harmonize with Washington Accord and Continuous Professional Development (CPD) for international recognition and ranking global mobility of engineers.

Prof Khalid was awarded Sitara-i- Imtiaz for his excellent contribution in the field of science and technology.

He had served as Chairman of Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC); Vice-Chancellor of University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore from December 2014-2018, and acting VC of Punjab Tianjin University of Technology (PTUT).

He had earlier served in GIK Institute as Pro-Rector (Academics) and Dean of the Faculty of Materials Science and Chemical Engineering.

His research interests are in the field of nanotechnology and Materials Engineering and published over 200 research papers with an accumulative impact factor of 121.

