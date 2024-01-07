Dr Fazal appointed as Dean Faculty of Education AIOU

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) President Dr. Arif Alvi has appointed Prof. Dr. Fazal-Ur-Rahman as the Dean of the Faculty of education at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) for the next three years.

The Ministry for Federal Education and Professional Training notified the university of his appointment, and the university has issued an official notification in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that according to the Act of AIOU, the President of Pakistan serves as the Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, congratulated Dr. Fazal on his appointment and expressed his hope that the faculty members under his guidance would work even harder towards the development of the university and aligning the curriculum with contemporary requirements.

Deans, faculty members and principal officers also congratulated Dr. Fazal and considered his appointment a positive omen for the prosperity and progress of AIOU.

They wished him good luck in his new position. Prof. Dr. Fazal-Ur-Rahman thanked the President Dr. Arif Alvi, VC AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, and the faculty members for their support.

He promised to do his best to fulfill the trust of the higher authorities and contribute to the development of the university, particularly its faculty.