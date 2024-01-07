Open Menu

Dr Fazal Appointed As Dean Faculty Of Education AIOU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Dr Fazal appointed as Dean Faculty of Education AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) President Dr. Arif Alvi has appointed Prof. Dr. Fazal-Ur-Rahman as the Dean of the Faculty of education at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) for the next three years.

The Ministry for Federal Education and Professional Training notified the university of his appointment, and the university has issued an official notification in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that according to the Act of AIOU, the President of Pakistan serves as the Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, congratulated Dr. Fazal on his appointment and expressed his hope that the faculty members under his guidance would work even harder towards the development of the university and aligning the curriculum with contemporary requirements.

Deans, faculty members and principal officers also congratulated Dr. Fazal and considered his appointment a positive omen for the prosperity and progress of AIOU.

They wished him good luck in his new position. Prof. Dr. Fazal-Ur-Rahman thanked the President Dr. Arif Alvi, VC AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, and the faculty members for their support.

He promised to do his best to fulfill the trust of the higher authorities and contribute to the development of the university, particularly its faculty.

Related Topics

President Of Pakistan Education Progress Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University Best Lucky Cement Limited Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

17 hours ago
 Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on ..

Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on March 7

17 hours ago
 Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderl ..

Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderland in FA Cup

17 hours ago
 Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-po ..

Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-polio vaccination

17 hours ago
Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children f ..

Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children facing malnutrition, disease: U ..

17 hours ago
 Two killed in separate accidents

Two killed in separate accidents

17 hours ago
 Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

17 hours ago
 Constituency-wise preliminary polling station list ..

Constituency-wise preliminary polling station lists unveiled

17 hours ago
 Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ti ..

Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ties

17 hours ago
 Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy P ..

Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy Prophet

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan