Dr. Fazal Raheem Qasuria leaves a legacy of excellence in Mass Communication

(@FahadShabbir)

The news about the passing of a celebrated and revered professor- Dr. Fazal Raheem Qasuria in the field of Mass Communication sent ripples through the academic community, leaving it in mourning

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The news about the passing of a celebrated and revered professor- Dr. Fazal Raheem Qasuria in the field of Mass Communication sent ripples through the academic community, leaving it in mourning.

Dr Qasuria who devoted his life to academia, succumbed to cancer last day, left an indelible mark on his students and colleagues alike and would remain alive in their memories, given his contributions to the education sector especially in the field of journalism.

He was the brother of former Provincial Minister Abdul Haleem Qasuria and is survived by his son, Asif Khan Qasuria, and four daughters.

He earned his Master’s degree in English from Peshawar University and his abilities for journalism was further recognized when he became a Gold Medalist in Journalism from Gomal University.

He did not stop his pursuit of knowledge and went to the United States to obtain both an MS and a PhD in Mass Communication.

This diligent academic background equipped him with the expertise that would shape his prolific career.

Dr. Qasuria served in various prestigious institutions throughout his career, leaving a lasting impact wherever he went.

He started his teaching career at Gomal University, where he led the Mass Communication department as its chairman, nurturing a generation of students who would go on to excel in various fields.

He later held the same position at Allama Iqbal Open University, contributing significantly to the academic landscape in Pakistan.

His academic pursuits did not stop here and went to the International Islamic University in Malaysia, where he became a respected authority in Mass Communication.

Following his return to Pakistan, he joined the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) as a professor.

His commitment to excellence inspired countless students to pursue their dreams, and his teachings continue to resonate.

This added to his reputation further as a leading personality in his fiel

He also swayed the academic community beyond Pakistan when he joined a position at Umm Al-Qura University in Saudi Arabia.

At this prestigious university he continued to inspire students and colleagues through his devotion and commitment in communication.

This hallmark of his personality is reflected vividly in his teaching methods during lectures or on campus during interaction or engagement with students.

His teaching methods would emphasize and arouse critical thinking among students, making practical application easier.

Lately, Dr. Qasuria served as the Dean of Social Sciences at Fauji Foundation University, where he effectively contributed and played an instrumental role as far as shaping the curriculum and raising the quality of education is concerned.

His dedication to his students was matchless and many of whom have risen to prominent positions in media, academia, and public service, contributing to national development and rising Pakistan’s standing in the global community.

In a nutshell, after reflecting on Dr. Fazal Raheem Qasuria’s life entails his countless contributions to education and communication, it becomes clear that he was not only a professor but also a visionary leader who pursued to transformed lives of individuals on the basis of his belief in power of knowledge.

One of his former students remarked, “Dr. Qasuria encouraged us to think critically and embrace the world with open minds and his knowledge imparted to us would continue serving as light to contribute towards society and the country’s development’s prosperity and development.”

His services to the academic field and strong dedication to his students will be remembered for generations to come, he remarked.

APP/akt-slm