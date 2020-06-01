Dr Fazal Rahim Marwat appointed director of (BTRC)

Dr Fazal Rahim Marwat has been appointed as Honorary Director of Bacha Khan Trust Research Center (BTRC)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Dr Fazal Rahim Marwat has been appointed as Honorary Director of Bacha Khan Trust Research Center (BTRC).

Director Bacha Khan Trust Research Center Aimal Wali Khan formally announced the appointment in a declaration.

According to declaration issued from Bacha Khan Trust Central Secretariat former vice chancellor Bacha Khan University and renowned educationist Dr Fazal Rahim Marwat has been appointed as new director of Bacha Khan Trust Research Center in view of his valuable services for national development and education's uplift.

It merits mention here that Bacha Khan Trust Research Center publishes research books every year and during the current year, 12 such books were published from Bacha Khan Trust Research's platform.

In another, declaration issued from ANP Central Secretariat, Dr Shaukat Amir Zada has been appointed as member of the party's Central Majalis-e-Amla. Dr Shaukat Amir Zada is a son of renowned social welfare worker Amir Zada Khan of Mardan.