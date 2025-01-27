Dr. Fazal Rehman completes PhD at Gomal University

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Dr Muhammad Fazal Rehman, the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Public Relation Officer (PRO), Regional Incharge of the Press Information Department, on Monday completed his doctorate.

He defended his research thesis on "Public Relationing in the Light of Islamic Teachings" at Gomal University.

The external Examiner for the thesis was Professor Dr.

Abdul Ghaffar from Islamia University Bahawalpur, while the Supervisor was Professor Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Abid.

Professor Dr. Hafiz Abdul Majid, Head of the Department of Islamic Studies Gomal University, along with other experts, was also present during the defense.

On his success, Dr. Fazal Rehman attributed his achievement to the blessings of Allah, the prayers of his parents, the hard work of his teachers, and the support of his friends.