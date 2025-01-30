Dr Fazal urges PTI to play role to support democratic system

Open Menu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to support the democratic system.

Political agitation and stubborn attitude adopted by PTI members could create hurdles for economic progress and development in the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Weak policies of PTI's last regime had created serious difficulties for the people, he said.

The government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif was making sincere efforts to revive the economy and improving the living standard of the poor, he stated.

In reply to a question about dialogue with the opposition, he said the PTI should show political maturity and to engage in talks.

To a question about PECA, he said, there was a dire need to prevent the spread of misinformation and protect institutions from fake news.

