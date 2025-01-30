Dr Fazal Urges PTI To Play Role To Support Democratic System
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 11:57 PM
Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to support the democratic system
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to support the democratic system.
Political agitation and stubborn attitude adopted by PTI members could create hurdles for economic progress and development in the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Weak policies of PTI's last regime had created serious difficulties for the people, he said.
The government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif was making sincere efforts to revive the economy and improving the living standard of the poor, he stated.
In reply to a question about dialogue with the opposition, he said the PTI should show political maturity and to engage in talks.
To a question about PECA, he said, there was a dire need to prevent the spread of misinformation and protect institutions from fake news.
Recent Stories
British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahore
Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan
CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensure facilities to masses
Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of passenger aircraft with military h ..
One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry
Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country: Chairman Standing Committee ..
No survivors from plane, helicopter collision in Washington
Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahid Gul
NA body reviews several issues regarding education sector
RDA holds special session to promote reading habit among youth
CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing elderly man
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval Chief
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI lacks democratic mindset: Senator Talal2 minutes ago
-
British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahore4 minutes ago
-
CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensure facilities to masses4 minutes ago
-
Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of passenger aircraft with military helicopter near Washi ..4 minutes ago
-
Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country: Chairman Standing Committee on Defense Productio ..8 minutes ago
-
Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahid Gul12 minutes ago
-
NA body reviews several issues regarding education sector12 minutes ago
-
RDA holds special session to promote reading habit among youth12 minutes ago
-
CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing elderly man12 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval Chief19 minutes ago
-
Dialogue is key to resolving issues: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan4 minutes ago
-
AJK cabinet decides to celebrate Kashmir solidarity day4 minutes ago