PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Prof. Dr. Fazia Raza has become first gynecologist of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for completing her fellowship in cosmetic gynecology from International Society of Aesthetic Genital Surgery and Sexology and American society of cosmetic Physicians, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

She is considered among the most distinguished gynecologists in Pakistan and has the expertise to deal with a wide range of services such as Antenatal Care, Caesarean Section/ C-Section, Clinical Breast Examination (CBE), Gynecological Surgeries, Gynecological Tumors, High-Risk Pregnancy, Hysteroscopic Procedures, Infertility Treatment, Miscarriage & Post-menopausal Bleeding etc.

Dr. Fazia Raza is a competent doctor who offers the most modern techniques & solutions for her patients using the latest technology equipment.

Cosmetic Gynecology is a new sub-specialty that blends plastic surgery and gynecology. Cosmetic Gynecology or Intimate Aesthetic Surgery is a group of procedures that are cosmetic in nature and not medically necessary.