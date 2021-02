PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Dr. Fehmida Akbar Lecturer IER Department Gomal University Dera Ismail Wednesday successfully defended her PhD under the supervision of Dr. Allah Noor Khan.

Assistant Professor GC University Faisalabad Dr. Khuda Bakhsh was her External Supervisor.

The faculty members congratulated her over successful completion of PhD degree.