Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 12:25 AM

Dr Fehmida concerned about Sindh's situation

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Monday said the situation in Sindh, have become extremely critical due to recent rains and people have been stranded in their homes due to floods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ):Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Monday said the situation in Sindh, have become extremely critical due to recent rains and people have been stranded in their homes due to floods.

"Despite issuance of timely warning by the Meteorological Department, the people suffered severe loss of life and property due to incompetence of the provincial government. After 12 consecutive years in the government, they did not take any protective measures," she said in a statement issued here.

She said the recent rains have exposed the tall claims of the 12-year rule and development of the Sindh government. The Sindh government has turned the province into Mohenjo-daro in its tenure, she said.

The minister said the Sindh government had submerged the lands of many villages of poor people to save the farmhouses and agricultural lands of the influential people. She also condemned the damage caused by the cracks in the LBOD (Left Bank Outfall Drain) and its slow repair. "The Sindh government had failed miserably in providing relief to the people," she said.

