Dr. Fehmida Mirza Approves Grants-in-Aid To National Federations

Tue 30th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

Dr. Fehmida Mirza approves Grants-in-Aid to National Federations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The coronavirus is affecting all over the world including Pakistan and the people in almost all the countries are exposed to serious health and economic challenges in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The sports activities have come to standstill since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and eventually the public and athletes are restricted to stay at home, however, the sports activities have started in the country with approved SOPs.

In this scenario, Dr. Fehmida Mirza, Federal Minister for IPC and President, Pakistan Sports board took the initiative to provide grants-in-aid to the affiliated National Sports Federations (NSFs) to mitigate the sufferings of the sportspersons, said a PSB release issued here on Tuesday.

Pakistan Sports Board released funds amounting to Rs.25.00 million during the present fiscal year for disbursement among the NSFs. The said action of Dr. Fehmida Mirza have largely been appreciated by the NSFs. The Pakistan Sports Board has advised the NSFs to spend this amount on the training and coaching of the sportspersons and to refrain spending on the administrative matters such as office expenses and the payment of salaries. The audited statements of accounts of the concerned NSFs have received. The grants-in-aid provided to the following NSFs during the current fiscal year.

Athletics Federation of Pakistan (2.00 million), Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (2.00 million), Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (1.

50 million), Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (2.00 million), Pakistan Karate Federation (1.00 million), National Rifle Association of Pakistan (2.00 million), Pakistan Netball Federation (1.00 million), Pakistan Squash Federation (1.50 million), Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (1.00 million), Pakistan Tennis Federation (1.50 million), Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (1.00 million), Pakistan Wrestling Federation(1.00 million), Pakistan Hockey Federation (1.50 million), Pakistan Judo Federation (1.50 million), Pakistan Badminton Federation(1.50 million),Pakistan Volleyball Federation (The audit reply from the federation is still awaiting), (3.00 million).

Besides this, the Pakistan Sports Board has also borne expenditure amounting to Rs.71.00 million on the participation of Pakistan contingent in the 13th South Asian Games held at Nepal in 2019.

Under the kind directives of Federal Minister for IPC, Dr. Fehmida Mirza the PSB also distributed cash prizes to the tune of Rs.111.50 million among the medal winners of the 13th South Asian Games during the current fiscal year under an Approved Cash Award Policy (ACAP).

It is worth mentioning that the sportspersons have appreciated the timely relief and support provided by the government. Moreover, Rs.5.00 million from Pakistan Sports Foundation Relief Fund have already been released to the 55 old sportspersons during the COVID-19 pandemic to support them financially at this critical juncture.

