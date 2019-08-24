(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza Saturday underlined the need for holding road shows and expositions abroad to introduce local products in international markets , especially gems and jewelry

Addressing the Gems and Jewellery Expo organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority here, she said Pakistani embassies should play their due role for promoting local manufacturing items and culture in the respective countries.

"There is a dire need to set up stalls of jewellery and gems at national airports for representing our culture and traditions," she said.

Fehmida said the ornaments had special importance in the Pakistani culture as women adorned them on happy occasions, festivals and cultural events.

She said the Almighty had bestowed Pakistan with numerous blessings in the shape of minerals and metals. It had ores of world class gem stones, but its large quantity during the extraction process was destroyed due to non-use of modern techniques.

Moreover, the precious stones and ornaments in raw shape were exported, depriving the country of their potential dividends, she added.

She said the export of precious ornaments and jewellery in finished form could be increased by imparting training, particularly use of modern technologies to the workers associated with the industry.

In that regard, she stressed the industrialists should play their due role.

Dr Fehmida urged the RCCI and other chambers to arrange training courses for workers for uplifting the gems and jewellery sector. The IPC Ministry and the National University of Technology would also assist them in that regard, she added.

She asked the RCCI and public to use social media for sensitizing the world about the country's products.

The minister said the government was introducing business-friendly policies in the country. Many initiatives had been taken to ensure ease of doing business in the country as redressal of traders' issues was top priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan, she added.

Dr Fehmida pointed out that the tourism industry had flourished after elimination of terrorism from the country. The armed forces had rendered countless sacrifices in a fight against terrorism to achieve peace, she added.

Highlighting the plight of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir, she called upon the international community to play its due role to resolve the Kashmir issue.