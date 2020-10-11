Dr Fehmida stresses for affective breast cancer awareness campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Dr Fehmida Mirza Sunday stressed the need to launch an affective breast cancer awareness campaign to educate the women about diagnosis in early stage to eliminate the menace of deadly disease.

Talking to ptv, the minister said only effective measures and early diagnosis may lead in elimination of such menace.

She said that she had moved a bill in the Parliament to make it mandatory for women to have breast cancer screenings and mammograms yearly.

The cases of breast cancer were increasing every passing day in the country and globally, she added.