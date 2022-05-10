Dr Fehmida walks out of NA over non-appointment of opposition leader

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Former minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination and MNA Dr Fehmida Mirza on Tuesday staged a walk-out of the National Assembly, saying she was leaving the House, unless the Leader of the Opposition was appointed.

Speaking on a point of order, she highlighted the legitimacy of the House and said there should be a strong opposition in the Parliament, terming it the 'beauty' of democracy.

She assured the House that her party, Grand Democratic Alliance, would not criticize the government just for the sake of criticism, rather it would support its productive measures.

Dr Fehmida also stressed the need for giving due water share to the Sindh province as its people, especially the farming community, were facing great difficulties due to shortage of water.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said the House would soon decide about the Leader of Opposition as two-three lawmakers were interested for the slot. The candidate having majority support of lawmakers would be given the slot of Leader of Opposition.