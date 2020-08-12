UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 07:43 PM

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza's efforts has been paid-off as the tourism industry of Pakistan has got a relief of Rs 17.2 million in the annual renewal fees for the fiscal year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza's efforts has been paid-off as the tourism industry of Pakistan has got a relief of Rs 17.2 million in the annual renewal fees for the fiscal year 2020-21.

The Department of Tourist Services (DTS), which was an attached department IPC Ministry regulates travel and hospitality sector in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), said an IPC press release issued here.

The tourism sector has been seriously hit by COVID-19 pandemic like other in whole world which needed special attention and economic support for its revival.

The minister put her efforts and got an exemption from Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) for the annual fee for renewal of licenses for tourism sector working under administrative control of DTS at ICT and GB.

The exemption in the annual renewal fee gives a relief and support of amount Rs 17.2 million for FY 2020-21 to tourism industry of Pakistan.

