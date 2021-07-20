Dr Fidous tenders resignation as SACM for playing role in Sialkot by-polls

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that in order to take part in the by-election of Sialkot and to play an active role, she had tendered resignation as SACM, but Prime Minister Imran Khan would take a decision in this regard.

Talking to media men here at Directorate of Public Relations Punjab (DGPR), she said that she wanted to play on the forefront in the by-election in Sialkot but the top leadership wanted her to continue as SACM.

Dr Firdous said that opposition's tactics and manoeuvring in the AJK and Sialkot electoins were now being exposed vehemently and Maryam Nawaz has once again attacked the country's sovereignty. Despite coming into power for many a times, she said, PML-N could not give a clear roadmap or an action plan on the issue of Kashmir.

Dr Firdous said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's public meeting caused sheer disappointment among the N-League, asserting that on one side there was a strong advocate of Kashmiris, while on the other side, there was so-called "Shahi Family" (Royal Family).

Kashmiri people had tested both the parties (PML-N and PPP) many a times but they would not trust these parties any more, she maintained.

SACM said that 'a patient' (Nawaz Sharif) had gone to UK for 'treatment' but did not come back yet and was protecting his children's properties while sitting in the palaces abroad.

"There is only one seat in my constituency on which a family had been hoodwinking the people for decades. Similarly, LA 36 AJK election is also related to my constituency," she mentioned.

She said that she had requested Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to allow her to run the election campaign and the top leadership would decide about her resignation. She was confident that PTI would sweep both the elections.