UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Fidous Tenders Resignation As SACM For Playing Role In Sialkot By-polls

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 12:30 AM

Dr Fidous tenders resignation as SACM for playing role in Sialkot by-polls

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that in order to take part in the by-election of Sialkot and to play an active role, she had tendered resignation as SACM, but Prime Minister Imran Khan would take a decision in this regard.

Talking to media men here at Directorate of Public Relations Punjab (DGPR), she said that she wanted to play on the forefront in the by-election in Sialkot but the top leadership wanted her to continue as SACM.

Dr Firdous said that opposition's tactics and manoeuvring in the AJK and Sialkot electoins were now being exposed vehemently and Maryam Nawaz has once again attacked the country's sovereignty. Despite coming into power for many a times, she said, PML-N could not give a clear roadmap or an action plan on the issue of Kashmir.

Dr Firdous said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's public meeting caused sheer disappointment among the N-League, asserting that on one side there was a strong advocate of Kashmiris, while on the other side, there was so-called "Shahi Family" (Royal Family).

Kashmiri people had tested both the parties (PML-N and PPP) many a times but they would not trust these parties any more, she maintained.

SACM said that 'a patient' (Nawaz Sharif) had gone to UK for 'treatment' but did not come back yet and was protecting his children's properties while sitting in the palaces abroad.

"There is only one seat in my constituency on which a family had been hoodwinking the people for decades. Similarly, LA 36 AJK election is also related to my constituency," she mentioned.

She said that she had requested Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to allow her to run the election campaign and the top leadership would decide about her resignation. She was confident that PTI would sweep both the elections.

Related Topics

Election Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Firdous Ashiq Awan United Kingdom Sialkot Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family Media Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings ..

9 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE l ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

1 hour ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on ..

1 hour ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid A ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.