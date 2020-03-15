UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Advises For Precautionary Measures Against Coronavirus

Sun 15th March 2020 | 11:00 PM

Dr Firdous advises for precautionary measures against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday advised people to adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel, she asked the people not to be scared of coronavirus but fight against it.

She said all stakeholders were united to curb and prevent the spreading of this pandemic.

The SAPM said, "Awareness is the best solution to control the coronavirus while Information Ministry would launch a public awareness campaign to educate the people in that regard."Replying to a question, she strongly condemned the Jung group's baseless propaganda against the government saying that the government had given a lot of advertisements to the group.

