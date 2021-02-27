UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Appreciates Reforms In BOR

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 08:14 PM

Dr Firdous appreciates reforms in BOR

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday appreciated the reforms being introduced in Board of Revenue (BOR) to improve it's working and to facilitate people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday appreciated the reforms being introduced in board of Revenue (BOR) to improve it's working and to facilitate people.

She said this while addressing a press conference along with Punjab Board of Revenue Senior Member Babar Hayat Tarar here.

Dr Firdous said that only a courageous leadership could bring about reforms to change the system for the benefits of the public.

Punjab Board of Revenue Senior Member Babar Hayat Tarar said that reforms in Board of Revenue (BOR) include administrative, IT based, legislative and policy reforms. He said that reforms were being carried out in two parts one was back to basics and other was innovation for facilitation.

Babar said that unfortunately there was no technology available in (BOR) adding that now technology had been introduced in the department to improve its working and to facilitate masses.

He said that Board of Revenue works on number of tasks besides land record administration.

Till coming May in Punjab 'Fard' would be issued at almost 22,000 places and this facility would be available online as well, he added. He further said that state land retrieving campaign was underway and till now 145,000 acres of state land had been retrieved.

Babar Hayat said that one window registry step would soon be formally inaugurated.

He said that by March 15 for the first time 'Digital Gardawari' would be started and initially it would begin as pilot projects in some districts. He hoped that the department would meet its revenue generation target.

He said that "Roznamcha Waqiati" had been digitalized adding that 'Lal Kitab' which was living consensus of a village was also being revived in digital form.

Babar Hayat said that Revenue academy would also be set up.

Later, Dr Firdous said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had abolished the handpick system of PML-N and gave people their rights. She said, "Maryam Nawaz uses the name of Prime Minister Imran Khan to raise her political status."

