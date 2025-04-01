Dr Firdous appreciates services of Shade Trust at "Maskan"

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) The Shade Trust has been rendering exemplary services to provide all the necessities of life to the poor, deserving and down-trodden people in the old age home “Maskan” for the past twelve years.

The Shade Trust has always helped the neediest section of the society through its exemplary services, especially the poor, deserving and down-trodden people who are socially neglected.

These views were expressed by former Federal minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan while addressing a ceremony held at the old age home “Maskan” to distribute gifts to the poor, deserving and down-trodden people on the 2nd Day of Eid.

On this occasion, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the Shade Trust has always prioritized the respect and dignity of the destitute elders under its mission and has provided all possible resources to improve their lives.

She said that the Shade Trust has not only added joy to the lives of the elder by establishing an institution like old age home “Maskan”, but has also set a new example of social responsibility.

Firdous Ashiq Awan further said that the mission of the Shade Trust is in fact the service of humanity, which is in line with our social values. She further said that the Shade Trust is an institution that is engaged in the service of humanity, especially for the care and welfare of the elderly who have become lonely and abandoned in this part of their life. She said that the Shade Trust has provided a safe home to these elderly people through an institution like the old age home “Maskan”, where not only accommodation and food facilities are provided, but their health, food, clothing, medicine, and other needs are also met.

Dr Firdous said, "It is the national obligation of all of us to play pivotal role for providing the old people maximum opportunities to live a respectful life."

Later, Dr. Firdous distributed Eid gifts among the old and neglected people at old age house "Maskan". She became mixed up with these down trodden people and spent several hours with them, besides having lunch with them as well.