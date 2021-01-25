Dr Firdous apprises media of Punjab cabinet meeting decisions

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that Punjab cabinet had decided to provide health cover to people of Punjab under Universal Health Programme

She said this while addressing a press conference here in which she apprised about the decisions taken by the Punjab Cabinet meeting presided over by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

She said that under this programme 9 divisions and 36 districts of Punjab would become part of this programme at the same time, adding that health coverage funds of Rs 65 billion annually were being allocated in this regard. She further said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had also announced a sub committee which would give recommendations to expand the horizon of this programme in all small and big cities.

Dr Firdous said this programme would be completed by December 2021, adding that this initiative would reach at lower level in phases. She further said that decision had been made to set up Thal University in Bhakkar to end sense of deprivation in less privileged areas. Approval had been given to set up Sialkot Development Authority which would help in ensuring progress and prosperity of the city in much effective manner, she added. The SACM said that approval of the proposal for setting up Lahore Central Business District Development Authority had been made, adding that this step would reduce the burden on Lahore Development Authority.

She said that approval had been given to give Chowk Sarwar Shaheed in district Muzzafargarh a status of new tehsil. Approval had been given to provide 1626 acres area of land in Cholistan for Pak Army marytrs under Army Welfare Scheme, she added.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that cabinet also approved to use Chinese Yuan as a Currency for international agreements. She apprised that decision had been made to make amendment in section 16 of Punjab Urban Immoveable Property Act Tax 1958 whereas the horizon of Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab had been expanded up to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). She said that approval had been made for amendment in Ravi Urban Development Authority Act 2020. Under Police Reforms service rules had been approved for promotion of DSPs and SPs, she added.

The Special Assistant said that decision had been made to close anti terrorism court in Rawalpindi and Sargodha. The Punjab government rules of business for South Punjab had also been approved besides approving Punjab Aab Pak Authority Service rules 2020.

To a question, she said it was the responsibility of the government to bring police under law if they take law in their hands. To another query, she said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was facing disappointment after trying all negative tactics. She said the government would respond to the democratic actions of opposition in democratic way.