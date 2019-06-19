UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Announces 8th Interim Wage Board Award For Media Workers

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 09:19 PM

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan announces 8th Interim Wage Board Award for media workers

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday announced 8th Interim Wage Board Award leadership of media workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday announced 8th Interim Wage Board Award leadership of media workers.

Addressing a press conference here flanked by the leadership of media workers here, she said 325 percent increase equal to Rs 8,500 had been proposed for special grade, 306 percent equal to Rs 6,500 for grade 1-4, and 355 percent equal to Rs 5,000 for grade 5-8.

Dr Firdous said it was a step forward towards the permanent award, which would be announced soon. The interim award was being announced with the consensus of all the stakeholders, she added.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to provide due rights to the workers and the government's decision to fix minimum wage of Rs 17,500 was a proof of that.

She said the media workers' struggle had bore fruit and the Interim Wage Board Award was announced. For provision of justice to the media workers, the number of tribunals to decide litigation between the employers and the employees was being increased, she added.

Dr Firdous said the government was also going to announce a media and advertising policy on August 14 after consultation with all the stakeholders.

She said she had personally taken up the issue of suspended grants of press clubs and news agencies with the prime minister, which had now been restored in the coming budget.

Chairman 8th Wage Board award Justice (Retd) Hasnat Ahmed Khan said the interim wage board award had been announced and the consultations for permanent award were in final stages, which would be announced soon.

Principal Information Officer Tahir Khushnood said the media workers had succeeded after a long struggle and the government would ensure that its benefits should reach all the media employees.

The leaders of media workers Haji Nawaz Raza, Pervaiz Shaukat, Afzal Butt, Shakeel Qarar, Amir Sajjad Syed, Siddque Anzar, Mazhar Iqbal, Asif Bhatti and Khawaja Raiz were also present on the occasion.

They lauded the PTI government for taking practical steps for the resolution of media persons problems. They said the announcement of the interim wage board award was a historic step for which the PTI government and Dr Firdous deserved appreciation.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Budget Firdous Ashiq Awan Shakeel August Media All Government

Recent Stories

LUMHS hospital provided treatment to around 0.7 mi ..

17 seconds ago

Russia Received Invite to Attend Global Media Free ..

19 seconds ago

JIT Accusations Against Russia on MH17 Crash Case ..

20 seconds ago

US, North Korea Have Not Agreed on Definition of D ..

26 seconds ago

Trump formally launches 2020 re-election bid; slam ..

5 minutes ago

Global Displacement Exceeds 70 Million in 2018 - U ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.