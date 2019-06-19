Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan announces 8th Interim Wage Board Award for media workers

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday announced 8th Interim Wage Board Award leadership of media workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday announced 8th Interim Wage Board Award leadership of media workers.

Addressing a press conference here flanked by the leadership of media workers here, she said 325 percent increase equal to Rs 8,500 had been proposed for special grade, 306 percent equal to Rs 6,500 for grade 1-4, and 355 percent equal to Rs 5,000 for grade 5-8.

Dr Firdous said it was a step forward towards the permanent award, which would be announced soon. The interim award was being announced with the consensus of all the stakeholders, she added.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to provide due rights to the workers and the government's decision to fix minimum wage of Rs 17,500 was a proof of that.

She said the media workers' struggle had bore fruit and the Interim Wage Board Award was announced. For provision of justice to the media workers, the number of tribunals to decide litigation between the employers and the employees was being increased, she added.

Dr Firdous said the government was also going to announce a media and advertising policy on August 14 after consultation with all the stakeholders.

She said she had personally taken up the issue of suspended grants of press clubs and news agencies with the prime minister, which had now been restored in the coming budget.

Chairman 8th Wage Board award Justice (Retd) Hasnat Ahmed Khan said the interim wage board award had been announced and the consultations for permanent award were in final stages, which would be announced soon.

Principal Information Officer Tahir Khushnood said the media workers had succeeded after a long struggle and the government would ensure that its benefits should reach all the media employees.

The leaders of media workers Haji Nawaz Raza, Pervaiz Shaukat, Afzal Butt, Shakeel Qarar, Amir Sajjad Syed, Siddque Anzar, Mazhar Iqbal, Asif Bhatti and Khawaja Raiz were also present on the occasion.

They lauded the PTI government for taking practical steps for the resolution of media persons problems. They said the announcement of the interim wage board award was a historic step for which the PTI government and Dr Firdous deserved appreciation.