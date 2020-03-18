Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan appeals opposition to work with govt to combat coronavirus

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday appealed the opposition parties to work with the government to combat coronavirus rather creating unrest among the masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday appealed the opposition parties to work with the government to combat coronavirus rather creating unrest among the masses. Expressing these views while talking state news channel programs, she said that a well organized and financially developed states could not control the spread of deadly virus in their respective ruling regions.

Dr Firdous said that Pakistan's health infrastructure and other system was not as much adequate as developed nations had.

About government coordination with provincial departments, she said that respective departments, National Disaster Management Authority and other stakeholders were working in line with the policies given to them for protection of the masses from spreading the pandemic in their jurisdiction.

The Pakistan Armed Forces and security institutions, she said had made all required arrangements at entry points of the country to check the pilgrims.

In reply to a question about funds and laboratories for testing the coronavirus, she said that despite economic challenges, the government was providing all possible facilities for diagnosing the persons being reported for symptoms of coronavirus.

To a question, the Special Assistant said that medical corps and other para medical staff who had prepared to fight this national issue must care themselves so that general public could be protected from contagious disease.

She said any citizen who felt the similar symptoms found in coronavirus, should dial 1166 to pursue the government functionaries for proper help.

To another question about lockdown, she said the prime minister had discouraged the Sindh Chief Minister's notion to lockdown the whole country because Pakistan's economic infrastructure did not permit to take such decisions like other developed states.

Giving special message to the nation, Dr Firdous said there was no need to fall in panic situation.

She urged the people to follow the help line instruction and make social distance for a while to protect their family members from the dangerous virus.

She condemned the leader of opposition Khawaja Asif for irresponsible remarks given against preemptive measures of the incumbent government regarding Coronavirus.

She suggested that the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N should visit Pakistan to mitigate the sufferings of the people rather enjoying holidays abroad with the children.