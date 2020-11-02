UrduPoint.com
Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Appointed SACM Punjab On Information

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 11:30 PM

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan appointed SACM Punjab on Information

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday was appointed as Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information.

According to a notification issued here, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan will work as an aide to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and she replaces SACM Javaid Akhter.

Dr.

Firdous Ashiq Awan has previously served as the special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting.

PTI leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has been made CM's aide on Information while Fayyazul Hasan Chohan, who previously held the Ministry of Colonies portfolio and additional charge of Ministry of Information, will continue to serve as Punjab Colonies Minister.

More Stories From Pakistan

